Wrangler Teams up with Lainey Wilson for New Collection

Wrangler® launched its highly anticipated apparel collaboration with country artist Lainey Wilson. Next-generation country icon Lainey Wilson’s creative energy saddles up with Wrangler’s Western heritage to bring consumers a joyful patchwork of contemporary cowgirl style.

“Like the lyrics of my songs, these clothes tell my story, with a little bit of grit and a little bit of grace,” said Lainey Wilson. “I think my fans will instantly recognize my personality woven throughout the collection. It’s such a special way to be connected to the people who bring me joy and strength. And when girls and women step into these Wranglers, I want them to feel powerful, like they can do anything they set their minds to. Wrangler has always been a part of my life’s story, and I want my fans who wear these clothes to find their story within mine.”

The Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Collection takes that spirit and distills it into fashion form – heritage pieces, vintage vibes and modern feminine silhouettes all come together to celebrate and redefine the Western aesthetic.

“This collection offers a powerful blend of contemporary style and classic Western influences,” said Vivian Rivetti, vice president of design – Wrangler. “We worked hand-in-hand with Lainey on every element of this collection, from the curve-hugging silhouettes to the luxurious embellishments, Lainey’s iconic style and the strength she brings to the stage is reflected in each piece.”

Showstopping pieces include Wilson’s signature bell bottom jeans, elevated with statement patchwork, bold stripes and flock embellishments. Trucker jackets and flares come in printed “storyteller” denim, with illustrations based on details from Wilson’s life, from her childhood spent on her family’s Louisiana farm, to her guitar and beloved French bulldog.

A bright striped “Rodeo Ben” sherpa coat is inspired by an original from the archives by historic Wrangler designer Ben Lichtenstein. Shirts with classic Western silhouettes are given a Lainey Wilson spin, including rainbow and Checotah-inspired prints, fringing and turquoise snap details. A new boot hugger jeans fit is introduced, bringing a more streamlined version of the bootcut.

Fans will spot intimate details, including Wilson’s family farm name and the significance of the number nine – the age at which she wrote her first song – on tees, as well as track titles on prints and Wilson’s “thank ya friend!” phrase embroidered on sweatshirts.

Several pieces, including printed tees and storyteller trucker jackets and flares are available in girls’ sizes, sharing the Lainey Wilson look with the next generation of rising stars.

Wrangler x Lainey Wilson is available online at Wrangler.com.

