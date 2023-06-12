Work Week Weather 6-12-17-2023 Cooler and Unsettled

Unseasonably cooler temps start our work week, and an unsettled pattern moves in and will stick around thru the weekend. Here is how the NWS sees it for the upcoming week:

Monday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.