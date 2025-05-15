Woodland Middle Wins Battle of the Books

After an intense battle, Woodland Middle has been crowned this year’s Battle of the Books champion.

All 11 WCS middle schools, in addition to Hillsboro School, participated in the event, which featured three competitive rounds of questions based on selected books. For the first time, teams competed for more than bragging rights thanks to Atmos Energy, which sponsored the event and provided cash prizes for the top teams.

“I have been participating in the Battle of the Books since sixth grade, and this is my last year to participate,” said WMS eighth grader Eva Ghodasara. “So, being able to captain our team and win the title this year means so much.”

For winning first place, Woodland Middle received $5,000 for its school library. Grassland Middle came in second with a $3,000 prize, while Heritage Middle and Spring Station Middle tied for third, each winning $2,000.

Heritage Elementary also received $5,000 for winning the Elementary Battle of the Books.

Source: WCS

