Woodland Middle Student Earns Spot in Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Woodland Middle student’s affinity for spelling is earning her a trip to this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

Vidula Kalathur’s journey started at a school-wide competition where the seventh grader out-spelled her schoolmates. The next stop was the Tennessee Titans Regional Spelling Bee which included students from more than 40 different counties around Middle and West Tennessee.

“There were people from all over the state of Tennessee, and everyone deserved to be there, so I was pretty nervous,” said Vidula. “When I got into the top five, I felt relieved, but there was the fear of the unstudied words. When I won, I was really quite proud of myself.”

As the winner of the regional competition, Vidula will travel to Washington, D.C. in May to represent Tennessee in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Source: WCS

