Woodland Middle Presents Night at the Wax Museum

October 31, 2023 – History comes to life in Woodland Middle’s performance of Night at the Wax Museum.

Beginning November 2, audiences will join the six unlucky students who have to retake their history class in summer school. Their teacher arranged for them to set up a new wax museum, but things begin to go awry once the wax figures start coming to life. When Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, Blackbeard and other pirates arrive, it’s an all-out treasure hunt. Join the fun as outlaws, pirates and royalty go on a wild goose chase for the prize.

Tickets are available online and cost $5 per person. The dates and times of each performance are listed below. Woodland Middle is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway in Brentwood.

Thursday, November 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m.

