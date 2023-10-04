Woodland Middle Cross-Country Defends State Title

October 4, 2023 – The Woodland Middle boys cross-country team is once again the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) State champion.
The team defended their State title in Clarksville, Tennessee, on September 30. The WMS boys cross-country team includes Ryder Chatman, Jude Gill, Xander Johnson, Hayden Primm, Lucas Lockridge, Jameson Mitchell and Hayden Gilmore. Their coaches are Andrew Swanson and Emily Lucas.
“This team was really special to me,” said Swanson. “We won the State championship last season as well and lost our top five runners from that team to high school. I told them the only way we even had a chance to get close again this year was to have a great training plan over the summer. All the kids worked really hard during those couple of months and came into day one of the season in great shape. During the season, they pushed each other every day. This team really bought into everything, which is all I can ask.”
Several WCS student-athletes and teams placed within the top 10 in the competition. Congratulations to the students listed below:
Class AA Boys
Two-Mile Run
- Third: Kaden Pease, Spring Station Middle
- Fourth: Keegan Koczaja, Page Middle
- Seventh: Channing Ruiz, Thompson’s Station Middle
Overall Team
- First: Woodland Middle
- Third: Page Middle
- Tenth: Brentwood Middle
Class A Boys
Overall Team
- Sixth: Fairview Middle
Class AA Girls
Two-Mile Run
- Second: Lorelai Whitten, Spring Station Middle
- Third: Brennan McCain, Legacy Middle
- Eighth: Siena Thompson, Grassland Middle
Overall Team
- Fifth: Woodland Middle
- Sixth: Brentwood Middle
- Tenth: Page Middle
Class A Girls
Overall Team
- Fourth: Fairview Middle