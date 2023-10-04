Woodland Middle Cross-Country Defends State Title

October 4, 2023 – The Woodland Middle boys cross-country team is once again the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) State champion.

The team defended their State title in Clarksville, Tennessee, on September 30. The WMS boys cross-country team includes Ryder Chatman, Jude Gill, Xander Johnson, Hayden Primm, Lucas Lockridge, Jameson Mitchell and Hayden Gilmore. Their coaches are Andrew Swanson and Emily Lucas.

“This team was really special to me,” said Swanson. “We won the State championship last season as well and lost our top five runners from that team to high school. I told them the only way we even had a chance to get close again this year was to have a great training plan over the summer. All the kids worked really hard during those couple of months and came into day one of the season in great shape. During the season, they pushed each other every day. This team really bought into everything, which is all I can ask.”

Several WCS student-athletes and teams placed within the top 10 in the competition. Congratulations to the students listed below:

Class AA Boys

Two-Mile Run

Third: Kaden Pease, Spring Station Middle

Fourth: Keegan Koczaja, Page Middle

Seventh: Channing Ruiz, Thompson’s Station Middle

Overall Team

First: Woodland Middle

Third: Page Middle

Tenth: Brentwood Middle

Class A Boys

Overall Team

Sixth: Fairview Middle

Class AA Girls

Two-Mile Run

Second: Lorelai Whitten, Spring Station Middle

Third: Brennan McCain, Legacy Middle

Eighth: Siena Thompson, Grassland Middle

Overall Team

Fifth: Woodland Middle

Sixth: Brentwood Middle

Tenth: Page Middle

Class A Girls

Overall Team

Fourth: Fairview Middle

