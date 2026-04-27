Woodland Middle Assistant Principal Receives National Honor

Woodland Middle’s Dr. Bill Toungette has been named Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary Principals (NASSP).

Toungette was selected by the NASSP for providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

“I am beyond humbled by this award,” said Toungette. “To be recognized for my work in the Woodland community by peers from around the country is truly amazing. Woodland has been my home for 32 years, and I cannot think of any other place I would want to spend my career. We have such a strong community that supports education in every way. Our families and students are second to none. I have been privileged to work with so many great folks over the years that have made it a joy.”

Superintendent Jason Golden expressed his gratitude for Toungette’s service to the Woodland community.

“Dr. Toungette is a dedicated assistant principal who has committed his life to serving students,” said Golden. “This well-deserved recognition reflects the profound impact he has made through his leadership and unwavering belief in the success of every child.”

The NASSP empowers middle and high school principals, assistant principals, supervisors and other administrators throughout the nation by providing networking and professional development opportunities.

Source: WCS

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