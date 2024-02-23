WONKA Begins Streaming Exclusively on Max March 8



Warner Bros Pictures’ WONKA will make its streaming debut exclusively on Max FRIDAY, MARCH 8 ,2024.

About the film:

From Paul King, writer/director of the “Paddington” films, David Heyman, producer of “Harry Potter,” “Gravity,” “Barbie” and “Paddington,” and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the “Paddington” films, “Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Luke Kelly (“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, as he becomes the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Emmy® and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil,” “Noughts + Crosses”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Little Britain”), Mathew Baynton (“The Wrong Mans,” “Ghosts”), Oscar® nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” the “Paddington” films, “Spencer”), Rowan Atkinson (the “Johnny English” and “Mr. Bean” films, “Love Actually”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), with Oscar® winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite, ” “The Lost Daughter,” “The Crown”), and Hugh Grant (“Paddington 2,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “Notting Hill,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”).

Simon Farnaby (“Paddington 2”) and Paul King wrote the screenplay, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring are serving as executive producers. King’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Chung-hoon Chung (“Last Night in Soho,” “The Handmaiden,” “Oldboy”); Oscar®-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley (“Tenet,” “Dunkirk”); editor Mark Everson (the “Paddington” films, “Johnny English Strikes Again”); Oscar®-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (the “Paddington” films, “The Dark Night,” “Casino Royale,” “Topsy-Turvy”); and composer Joby Talbot (the “Sing” films). Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy wrote the original songs for the film.

Source: Warner Bros.