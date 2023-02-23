Women’s Clothing Store, Monkee’s, to Open at Hill Center Brentwood

A new women’s clothing store will open at Hill Center Brentwood, confirmed a rep for the company.

Monkee’s will occupy the former Francesca’s location at the Hill Center next to Hemline. A grand opening is scheduled for sometime in April this year.

The upscale women’s boutique has another location in East Tennessee at Johnson City.

Monkee’s Franchising, LLC is a franchisor with over 40 upscale ladies’ boutiques specializing in shoes, clothing, and accessories. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C. Monkee’s was founded in 1995 and has become one of the most successful organizations of independently owned boutiques in the U.S.