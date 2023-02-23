Women’s Clothing Store, Monkee’s, to Open at Hill Center Brentwood

By
Donna Vissman
-
Coming Soon
credit-canna

A new women’s clothing store will open at Hill Center Brentwood, confirmed a rep for the company.

Monkee’s will occupy the former Francesca’s location at the Hill Center next to Hemline. A grand opening is scheduled for sometime in April this year.

The upscale women’s boutique has another location in East Tennessee at Johnson City.

Monkee’s Franchising, LLC is a franchisor with over 40 upscale ladies’ boutiques specializing in shoes, clothing, and accessories. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C. Monkee’s was founded in 1995 and has become one of the most successful organizations of independently owned boutiques in the U.S.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

