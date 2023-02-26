Women’s Clothing Store Francesca’s Closes at Hill Center Brentwood

Women’s clothing store Francesca’s has closed at Hill Center Brentwood, 219 Franklin Road.

The store was one of the first to open at Hill Center Brentwood back in 2017.

All signage from the building has been removed, and there was no other information about the closing.

Another women’s clothing boutique – Monkee’s – will occupy the former Francesca’s location

There are two other stores in the area – CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin and Opry Mills, 310 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville.

Francesca’s is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide chain with approximately 454 boutiques in 45 states and an online storefront.