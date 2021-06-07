Women’s Boutique Dress Up Closes Brentwood Location

Derrick and Danielle Case opened the first Dress Up in Dahlonega, GA back in August 2009. In 2015, Dress Up expanded to Greenville, SC. Dress Up opened one location in Nashville on 21st Avenue, with the Hill Center location its first in Williamson County. In total there are over 19 Dress Up locations.
Currently, in the space, a pop-up Lululemon store opened just before Mother’s Day weekend. The store is expected to remain open until the beginning of 2022.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.