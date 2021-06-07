Women’s Boutique Dress Up Closes Brentwood Location

Dress Up, located at 201 Franklin Road at the Hill Center in Brentwood, has closed. According to a social media post, the women’s boutique closed a few months ago.

The store opened back in 2017 making it the first location in Williamson County.

Via Instagram, they announced their closure stating, “Brentwood, thank you for shopping with us! Come visit us in Nashville on 21st Avenue or shop with us anytime online!”

Derrick and Danielle Case opened the first Dress Up in Dahlonega, GA back in August 2009. In 2015, Dress Up expanded to Greenville, SC. Dress Up opened one location in Nashville on 21st Avenue, with the Hill Center location its first in Williamson County. In total there are over 19 Dress Up locations.

Currently, in the space, a pop-up Lululemon store opened just before Mother’s Day weekend. The store is expected to remain open until the beginning of 2022.