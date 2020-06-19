



Upscale women’s boutique Copper Penny has announced its closure. Copper Penny is located in Brentwood’s CityPark shopping plaza – 7030 Executive Center Dr, Suite 102.

Boutique owners Gina, Michelle, and Kristen Tedder shared the news via Facebook, “A lot has changed in the world and our lives the past five years! One thing that hasn’t changed is our love for fashion and having an outlet to connect with women in our community. After much consideration and as our lease comes to an end, we have decided to close our doors. This has not been an easy decision, but at this time we feel it is the right decision for our family.”

They thanked their employees and continued by saying, “We are very honored to have been a part of the Brentwood retail community, which works so hard together and individually to bring our city a unique shopping experience. It has never been more important to shop local.”

A closing sale is currently underway with items discounted from 30% to 75% off.

The projected closing date for Copper Penny is July 31. Copper Penny is located at 7030 Executive Drive, Suite 102, Brentwood. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm.

About Copper Penny

Charleston-based Copper Penny, an upscale women’s boutique, opened their ninth location five years ago in Brentwood.

The Copper Penny brand is owned and developed by the Vaigneur family of Charleston. The store debuted in Mount Pleasant in 1987. Copper Penny Shooz, a sister store showcasing women’s designer shoe labels, opened on King Street in Charleston in 2003. The new franchising system was released in 2013.



