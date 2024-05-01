Woman Wanted in Multiple Middle TN Counties Arrested in Mt. Juliet

May 1, 2024 – Tuesday afternoon, a Mt. Juliet officer stopped a theft attempt at Academy Sports after spotting a suspicious vehicle.

As a result, officers managed to apprehend two individuals, one of whom was wanted across four Middle Tennessee counties. The 26-year-old female suspect from Nashville had a history of Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery charges and was wanted for nearly a dozen felony offenses, including theft, evading arrest, and probation violations in Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Montgomery counties.

Additionally, a 24-year-old male, whose driver’s license had been revoked, was spotted driving while revoked and found to be wanted in Rutherford County for multiple charges related to shoplifting and felony theft. One of the suspects admitted to planning a theft at Academy Sports, but their plans were thwarted upon seeing the officer.

They were also found in possession of tools for removing anti-theft devices and a significant amount of stolen merchandise from various stores in Nashville.

Source: Mt. Juliet PD

