September 18, 2023 – Franklin Police are trying to identify a woman wanted in an attempted auto burglary.

2023002860_1 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

The suspect fled on foot when the owner challenged her, after seeing her checking the door handles. She was picked up down the road by three men in the white SUV.

Recognize her? Call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

Source: Franklin PD