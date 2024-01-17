Woman Rescued from Williamson Co. House Fire

Williamson County Emergency Communications (911) received a call for a structure fire on Carters Creek Pike on January 17 at 1:52 AM.

The caller stated that their mother had called and was possibly still in the home. Within minutes, contact was made with the resident to confirm the fire and check on their safety.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and helped the victim out of the structure. The homeowner was transported to Williamson Medical Center with minor smoke inhalation.

Thankfully the fire was contained to one room and extinguished quickly by fire crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.