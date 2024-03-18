Woman, Pet Escapes Franklin Condo Fire

One woman and her pet cat have been displaced after a structure fire last night in a Reid Hill Commons condo.

Franklin Fire Department was dispatched just before 7 PM to the single story, 2-unit building on Morrissey St. Firefighters arrived less than 4 minutes later to find flames and heavy black smoke coming from an open garage door. They quickly knocked down the fire, preventing it from extending into the residence and to the adjoining unit.

According to FFFD Investigator Brian Daugherty, the fire started in the attached garage of the home, where an electric range was plugged in. Daugherty said it appears the woman, who was the sole occupant of the home, accidentally bumped a knob and turned on the appliance, which ignited a plastic tote that was stored on top of it. He said the woman was inside the home when the fire started. After hearing a popping noise in the garage, she opened the door to investigate, discovered the fire, evacuated, and called 911. She left both the garage door and the door to her home open upon exiting. No injuries occurred, but the open doors allowed smoke to spread into the home. Daugherty estimated the damage at $10,000.

FFD reminds you that closing your door can stop deadly smoke, heat, and flames from pouring into your room, and keep carbon monoxide levels down.

Follow these important tips:

“Close before you doze” – Close your bedroom door before you go to sleep.

When escaping a fire, close the door behind you.

If you cannot escape, get behind a closed door and call 911.