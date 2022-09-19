Woman Killed in Sunday’s Hit and Run on Harding Place at Jonquil Drive Identified

From Metro Police

September 19, 2022 – Fatal crash investigators are working to identify the hit and run driver involved in Sunday’s 12:30 a.m. two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive that claimed the life of Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, of Nashville.

The preliminary investigation shows that Velasquez-Vaquiz was the front seat passenger in a Honda Pilot, driven by Manuel Sagado, 66. Sagado was attempting to turn left onto Jonquil Drive from Harding Place when the Honda was struck by a silver BMW sedan traveling east on Harding Place. The collision caused the Honda to roll into a ditch. Velasquez-Vaquiz, of Nashville, was transported to Southern Hills Medical Center where she died. Sagado was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the hit and run driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.