September 1, 2023 – A woman was killed in a home explosion in Arrington, Tennessee on Friday, according to Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the home on the 5000 block of Wilson Pike at approximately 2:30 a.m.

A 70-year-old woman was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigation shows the home exploded due to a leaking propane tank.

Arrington Fire says vehicles and nearby homes also were damaged during the incident. No other injuries were reported.