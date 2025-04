One person has died following a crash in Brentwood.

The crash occurred early Wednesday in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard at the intersection of Oaks Road near the River Oaks neighborhood.

According to WSMV, a woman in her 20s crashed into a tree. She was later pronounce dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No signs of impairment were confirmed at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email