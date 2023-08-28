Woman Killed by Wrong Way Driver on I-65 North Identified

August 27, 2023 – A 2:45 a.m. head-on crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-65 north just prior to the Briley Parkway/Dickerson Pike exits fatally injured a 24-year-old Greenbrier woman. She is identified as Madeline Rutledge, 24.

The investigation shows that Rutledge was traveling north on I-65 in a Hyundai Elantra when a Chevrolet Equinox traveling the wrong way collided with the Elantra head-on. Rutledge died shortly after arriving at Skyline Medical Center.

The driver of the Equinox, Shakiyla Smith, 26, of Antioch, was critically injured and remains hospitalized. Charges against her are pending the completion of the investigation.

There was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

Source: Metro Police