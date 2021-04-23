Woman Dies From Injuries From I-65 Car-Tractor Trailer Collision Near Brentwood

The woman critically injured in last Thursday night’s car-tractor trailer collision on I-65 South near Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood has died from her injuries.

Kathy Pieratt, 55, of Nashville, was the front seat passenger in a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by her son, Jeremy Pieratt, 32. The semi, driven by Minh Tran, 33, of Michigan, had stopped on the right shoulder of I-65 South to check on a low tire when Jeremy Pieratt, who was traveling southbound, veered right onto the shoulder and struck the rear of the semi’s trailer. Both Pieratts were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where Kathy Pieratt died on Tuesday.

After he was treated and released, Jeremy Pieratt was charged with violations of the Ricky Otts law (driving on a revoked license) and no proof of insurance. Upon completion, the crash investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.