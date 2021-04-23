Woman Dies From Injuries From I-65 Car-Tractor Trailer Collision Near Brentwood

The woman critically injured in last Thursday night’s car-tractor trailer collision on I-65 South near Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood has died from her injuries.
Kathy Pieratt, 55, of Nashville, was the front seat passenger in a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by her son, Jeremy Pieratt, 32. The semi, driven by Minh Tran, 33, of Michigan, had stopped on the right shoulder of I-65 South to check on a low tire when Jeremy Pieratt, who was traveling southbound, veered right onto the shoulder and struck the rear of the semi’s trailer. Both Pieratts were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where Kathy Pieratt died on Tuesday.
After he was treated and released, Jeremy Pieratt was charged with violations of the Ricky Otts law (driving on a revoked license) and no proof of insurance. Upon completion, the crash investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.