Nov 10, 2023 – Franklin Police need your help catching a jewelry thief.

On October 19th at 1:18pm, she stole five rings valued at $1010.00 from Judith Bright Jewelry at the Factory, 230 Franklin Road.

2023003583 from Darin Belcher on Vimeo.

There is a cash reward if you have information on who she is.

Recognize her?

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

