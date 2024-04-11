Woman Accused Of Stealing Donation Box From Animal Shelter

April 11, 2024 – The Franklin Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who was seen on surveillance camera stealing a donation box from the Williamson County Animal Shelter.

The theft occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.

Video from the crime can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/933407222? share=copy

The surveillance video shows the woman speaking with shelter staff at a reception counter before taking the donation box with cash and concealing it under her hoodie. She later exits the shelter. The exact amount of money stolen isn’t known, but according to shelter employees, the box may have contained no more than $200.

Police have been able to identify the suspect as Victoria Jade Hughes, 29, of Franklin. A warrant has been issued for her arrest in connection to the theft. Additionally, Hughes is wanted by the Metro Nashville Police Department for failure to appear. Hughes may be currently living in Franklin or Nashville.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.