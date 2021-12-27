WMC Thanks Community for Support of “Crutch it Forward”

The Williamson Medical Center (WMC) Foundation collected approximately 200 pairs of crutches during the “Crutch it Forward” campaign thanks to generous community donations. The crutches will be given at no cost to Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee and WMC’s main hospital patients after an aluminum shortage depleted the available inventory.

“Our community never ceases to amaze and inspire the Williamson Medical Center team when help is needed,” said Leigh Williams, WMC Foundation Director. “Due to the outpouring of generosity, patients in need of crutches, canes and walkers now have access to a stocked inventory to aid them through their injury or illness. We cannot thank our neighbors enough for answering the call and helping us get through this shortage due to global supply chain issues.”

The WMC Foundation is grateful for collection site hosts Darrell Waltrip Subaru, Williamson County Parks & Recreation, Nolensville Town Hall and Digg That Nutrition. Crutches will continue to be collected at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee locations in Franklin, Nolensville, Brentwood and Thompson’s Station.

Though the aluminum shortage and subsequent supply chain disruption has not yet ended, the Bone and Joint Institute and WMC teams have adequate stock to support patients in need. For more information about the campaign, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org/crutch-it-forward/.

