Winter Weather Watch Issued 1-13-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

Here’s what to expect:

  • 2-4 inches of snow
  • Bitter freezing temperatures and wind chills
  • No relief until Thursday and that will be brief as temps will drop again and there is a chance of a wintry mix.
  • Next week before we see any real relief
  • Roads will be very bad
  • If you haven’t stocked up on groceries do it today
  • Check on the elderly
  • Find a warm spot for your animals
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind around 5 mph.
M.L.King Day
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
230 AM CST Sat Jan 13 2024

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132000-
/O.NEW.KOHX.WS.A.0001.240115T0000Z-240116T1800Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
230 AM CST Sat Jan 13 2024

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of around 3
  up to 4.5 inches possible.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
  cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in
  hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleDistrict Hosts WCS Parent Academy Classes
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here