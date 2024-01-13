Winter Weather Watch Issued 1-13-2024

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 230 AM CST Sat Jan 13 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WS.A.0001.240115T0000Z-240116T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 230 AM CST Sat Jan 13 2024 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of around 3 up to 4.5 inches possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.