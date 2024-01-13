Winter Weather Watch Issued 1-13-2024

Here’s what to expect:
- 2-4 inches of snow
- Bitter freezing temperatures and wind chills
- No relief until Thursday and that will be brief as temps will drop again and there is a chance of a wintry mix.
- Next week before we see any real relief
- Roads will be very bad
- If you haven’t stocked up on groceries do it today
- Check on the elderly
- Find a warm spot for your animals
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind around 5 mph.
M.L.King Day
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Winter Storm Watch
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 230 AM CST Sat Jan 13 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WS.A.0001.240115T0000Z-240116T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 230 AM CST Sat Jan 13 2024 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of around 3 up to 4.5 inches possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.