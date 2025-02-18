Winter Weather Warning – Forecast 2-18-20-2025

Once we get thru this cold snap we will warm up over the weekend, dry out and Spring returns next week. Welcome to Tennessee. Right now timing on snow for Middle Tennessee is between 8:00-9:00 Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. It will be cold enough to stick and we won’t thaw out until maybe Friday.

Those suffering from flooding should see rivers and creeks subside, but should continue to monitor for local advisories.

Winter Storm Warning URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 637 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-033-034-182045- /O.CON.KOHX.WS.W.0002.250219T0300Z-250219T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Overton-Fentress- Including the cities of Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Gainesboro, Dover, Gallatin, Lebanon, Gordonsville, Carthage, Lafayette, Mount Juliet, Livingston, Dickson, Jamestown, Nashville, Byrdstown, Allardt, Kingston Springs, South Carthage, New Johnsonville, Hartsville, Erin, Springfield, Clarksville, Ashland City, Celina, and Waverly 637 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2025 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with locally up to 6 inches in the northwest counties of Middle Tennessee. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, generally along and north of I-40. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.