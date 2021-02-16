Winter Weather Updates with the City of Brentwood

Guest: City of Brentwood



Originally Aired: February 16, 2021

Williamson Source talks with the City of Brentwood about Winter Weather updates.

Brentwood Police report that some of the main roads, such as Franklin Road, are getting better but still very dangerous. BPD continues to warn drivers that roads are very treacherous. Crews are working hard to make the roads safe for emergency personnel and essential workers that have to get out and drive.

