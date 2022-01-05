Winter Weather Update: Snow Expected Thursday, Frigid Temps Friday

Last updated January 5, 7:55am
It is definitely feeling like winter in middle Tennessee. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts middle Tennesseans will have snow on Thursday; here are the latest predictions by NWS.
- Snow could start by daybreak on Thursday, lasting through the day and into the evening
- Sleet and freezing rain is possible mainly south of I-40, but this will be mainly a snow event.
- Amounts will range from 1 to 2” in areas south of Nashville, to 2 to 3” across the Nashville Metro Area, to 3 to 4+” along portions of the Cumberland Plateau and Highland Rim.
- Frigid temps Thursday into Friday
