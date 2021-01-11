Winter Weather School Delays for January 12, 2021

School delays for January 12, 2021:

Williamson County Schools

While many roads around the county are expected to be dry in the morning, out of an abundance of caution to allow the buses to begin their routes after sunrise,

Williamson County Schools will begin school one hour late Tuesday, January 12, 2021. This includes all students in WCS online.

That means if your class usually starts at 7:50, it will begin at 8:50. If you ride the bus to school and the bus normally picks you up at 7 a.m., it will pick you up at 8 a.m.

School Aged Child Care will operate on its regular schedule at all locations.

Franklin Special School District

FSSD will open 2 hours late to account for the possibility of black ice on roadways in the morning. The delay is for both in-person and virtual learners.

MAC will be open at the regular school sites beginning at 6:00 AM.

Maury County Schools

Maury County School District will be starting schools 2-hours late, for all remote learning students on Tuesday, January 12 due to the high probability of ice on roads.

Other School Delays

Columbia Academy – Opening 2 hrs late

Grace Christian Academy – Opening at 9:30am