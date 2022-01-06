Winter Weather School Closures for January 7

Winter weather has caused local schools to close. Below is a list of local school closures.

School Closures for January 7, 2022:

Williamson County Schools – Closed

Message from WCS:

With the snow that continues to fall across Williamson County, and with temperatures continuing to drop, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Friday, January 7, 2022. All school campuses and district offices will be closed. The School Age Child Care program will also be closed. All school events are cancelled this evening and tomorrow.

Twelve month employees should follow the snow day protocol with the understanding that all school campuses and district offices will be closed. Twelve month employees who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

Because the schools and district are closed, report cards have been delayed and will be available to parents on Tuesday morning.

This will be our second snow day. We have 10 built into our calendar.

Franklin Special School District

Due to hazardous road conditions and below freezing temperatures expected for the next 48 hours, all FSSD schools, offices and the MAC program will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 7.

