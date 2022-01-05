Winter Weather School Closures/Delays for January 6

Winter weather has caused local schools to close. Below is a list of local school closures.

School Closures for January 6, 2022:

Williamson County Schools

Message from WCS:

We have been working with the National Weather Service, Emergency Management and others today to get a better understanding of the timing and amount of the winter precipitation that is expected to move into our area during the early morning hours tomorrow. Middle Tennessee is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning tomorrow at 4 a.m.

Our school buses begin picking up students around 6 a.m. and complete morning routes around 9 a.m. Due to the expectation of hazardous travel conditions at the beginning of the school day and the expectation that conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The School Age Child Care program will be closed, and 12 month employees should follow the snow day protocol with the understanding that all school campuses and district offices will be closed. Twelve month employees who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.

Please see Tuesday’s InFocus story on inclement weather for additional information on school operations on a snow day. A decision regarding school on Friday will be made tomorrow afternoon.

This will be our first snow day of the school year. We have ten built into the calendar.

Again, no school in Williamson County on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The School Age Child Care program, all school campuses and the district offices will also be closed, and 12 month employees should follow the snow day protocol, working remotely with the approval of their supervisor.

Franklin Special School District

Message from FSSD: The Franklin Special School District schools, offices and the MAC program will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 6, as local weather experts warn of the significant probability of winter weather to arrive during the day tomorrow. The current forecast is a winter weather advisory of sleet and snow expected in the morning hours to quickly make road conditions hazardous. We will continue to monitor the event throughout the day tomorrow as we make a decision regarding school on Friday.

Maury County Schools

All Maury County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 6, due to inclement weather! Please stay safe!

College Closings

Austin Peay

Stay Weather Aware With Our Live Radar