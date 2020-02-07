Winter weather is causing a few closures and delays around town for February 7, 2020.
Williamson County Schools – closed, extended care open
*closed due to illness
Franklin Special School District – closed, extended care open
Battle Ground Academy – opening 2 hrs late
Columbia Academy – closed
Currey Ingram Academy – opening 2 hrs late, buses not running
Father Ryan High School – closed
Franklin Classical School – closed
Franklin Road Academy – opening 1 hr late, extended care open
Grace Christian Academy – closed
Montessori School of Franklin – opening 2 hrs late
New Hope Academy – closed
St Matthew School – opening 2 hrs late
Keep updated on the weather with our live weather radar here!