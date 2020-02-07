Winter weather is causing a few closures and delays around town for February 7, 2020.

Williamson County Schools – closed, extended care open
*closed due to illness
Franklin Special School District – closed, extended care open

Battle Ground Academy – opening 2 hrs late
Columbia Academy – closed
Currey Ingram Academy – opening 2 hrs late, buses not running
Father Ryan High School – closed
Franklin Classical School – closed
Franklin Road Academy – opening 1 hr late, extended care open
Grace Christian Academy – closed
Montessori School of Franklin – opening 2 hrs late
New Hope Academy – closed
St Matthew School – opening 2 hrs late

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

