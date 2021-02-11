Winter Weather School Closures/Delays for February 11, 2021

School closures and delays for February 11, 2021:
Williamson County Schools
Due to the timing of the freezing rain moving into our area, there will be no school today, February 11, 2021. That means no school for all students including WCS online. The SACC program will operate at snow sites & 12 month employees should follow the snow day protocol.
Franklin Special School District
As the threat of ice moves into the area this morning, FSSD Schools & Central Office will be closed today, Feb. 11. This includes all in-person, remote & virtual learning.
MAC will be open at the district site, 1406 Cannon St., from 7AM – 5PM. MAC students should bring a lunch.
Maury County School District
Due to the inclement weather, all schools will be closed today, Thursday, Feb 11th, for in-person and remote learning.
Other School Delays
Christ Presbyterian Academy – Closed
Benton Hall Academy – Virtual
Columbia Academy – Closed
Currey Ingram Academy – Closed, No After School Activities
Father Ryan High School – Opening 2 Hours Late
Franklin Road Academy – Opening 2 Hours Late
Grace Christian Academy – Closed
Montessori School of Franklin – Closed, Extended Care Closed
St Matthew School – Opening 2 Hours Late