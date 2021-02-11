Winter Weather School Closures/Delays for February 11, 2021

School closures and delays for February 11, 2021:

Williamson County Schools

Due to the timing of the freezing rain moving into our area, there will be no school today, February 11, 2021. That means no school for all students including WCS online. The SACC program will operate at snow sites & 12 month employees should follow the snow day protocol.

Franklin Special School District

As the threat of ice moves into the area this morning, FSSD Schools & Central Office will be closed today, Feb. 11. This includes all in-person, remote & virtual learning.

MAC will be open at the district site, 1406 Cannon St., from 7AM – 5PM. MAC students should bring a lunch.

Maury County School District

Due to the inclement weather, all schools will be closed today, Thursday, Feb 11th, for in-person and remote learning.

Other School Delays

Christ Presbyterian Academy – Closed

Benton Hall Academy – Virtual

Columbia Academy – Closed

Currey Ingram Academy – Closed, No After School Activities

Father Ryan High School – Opening 2 Hours Late

Franklin Road Academy – Opening 2 Hours Late

Grace Christian Academy – Closed

Montessori School of Franklin – Closed, Extended Care Closed

St Matthew School – Opening 2 Hours Late