Winter Weather School Closure List for Feb 22

Although the ice and snow is melting, roads are still slick and some schools are canceling.

School Closures for Feb 22, 2021

Williamson County Schools

Because of continued hazardous travel conditions on secondary roads, there will be no school Monday, February 22. That means no school for all students including WCS online. SACC will operate at snow sites.

Because Monday is a snow day, Friday, February 26 will now be a regular school day instead of a Flex Asynchronous Day.

Franklin Special School District

Schools will be closed Monday, Feb 22. After touring many of our neighborhoods, we have determined that it would be unsafe for our buses to operate tomorrow morning. SnowMAC & WeeMAC will be open at the district site from 7AM – 5PM. All MAC students should bring a lunch.