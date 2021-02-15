Winter Weather School Closure List

Here’s the latest on school closures.

Williamson County Schools

Closed February 16 & 17

Due to hazardous travel conditions across our county, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Tuesday, February 16, and Wednesday, February 17. That means no school for all students including WCS online. The School Age Child Care program will also be closed.

Franklin Special School District

Closed February 16 & 17

FSSD schools and Central Office will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, February 16 and 17. This includes all in-person, remote and virtual learning. With many roads impassable due to ice and snow, MAC will also be closed both days.

We will be closely monitoring the weather and road conditions as the week progresses. Stay safe and warm!

Maury County School District

Due to inclement weather in our area, all schools including remote and offices will be closed on Tuesday, February 16th.

Other School Closures

Father Ryan High School – Closed Feb 16

Grace Christian Academy – Closed Feb 16

Saint Matthew School – Closed Feb 16