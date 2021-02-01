Winter Weather Forecast for Week of Feb 1,2021

Some of you may have woken up to a dusting of snow, others may have only had rain. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports we may continue to see snow today (Feb 1) before 3pm. Here’s what the NWS predicts for the week:

Weather Forecast for Today/Tomorrow:

Monday, Feb 1: A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation expected. This evening, there is a 20% chance of snow before 7pm.

Temps: High near 37, low around 25

Tuesday, Feb 2: Mostly sunny

Temps: High near 42, Low around 23

Looking ahead (Possible Snow This Weeend):

Wednesday, Feb 3 – Saturday, Feb 6:

We can expect more sun on Wednesday with a high around 46 and a low around 30.

Thursday and Friday, we may see rain showers. On Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain mainly after 1pm and our high will be around 54. There is a higher chance we will see rain showers in the evening between 7pm – 1am.

It’s much of the same for Friday during the day, with a 40% chance of rain during the day and evening. However, there is a chance for the Friday night rain to turn to snow between 7pm Friday night and 1 am Saturday morning and there is a slight chance of rain and snow on Saturday.

Local Weather Radar Here