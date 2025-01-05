Winter Weather and Wind Advisory 1-5-2025

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 54. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers, mainly before 10pm. Low around 29. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 141 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2025 TNZ056>063-075-077>080-093>095-052100- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.250105T2100Z-250106T1200Z/ Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon- Bedford-Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Spencer, Lobelville, Columbia, Lewisburg, McMinnville, Altamont, Manchester, Coalmont, Clifton, Smyrna, Lawrenceburg, Waynesboro, La Vergne, Centerville, Woodbury, Tullahoma, Pulaski, Hohenwald, Linden, and Shelbyville 141 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2025 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 132 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2025 TNZ005>008-023>028-051800- /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0001.250105T0900Z-250105T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson- Including the cities of McEwen, Hendersonville, Dickson, Nashville, Gallatin, Kingston Springs, New Johnsonville, Springfield, Goodlettsville, Lebanon, Tennessee Ridge, Dover, Waverly, Clarksville, Mount Juliet, Erin, and Ashland City 132 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2025 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

