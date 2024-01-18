Winter Weather Advisory, Wintry Mix, High Winds, Colder Temps 1-18-19-2024

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 836 AM CST Thu Jan 18 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>062-065-066-079-080-093>095-190900- /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0001.240118T1800Z-240119T1500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-White-Cumberland-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne- Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Sparta, Crossville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 836 AM CST Thu Jan 18 2024 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch and snow accumulations less than one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.