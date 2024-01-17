WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED 1-18-19-2024

Clark Shelton
Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
159 PM CST Wed Jan 17 2024

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>060-065-066-079-080-181000-
/O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0001.240118T1800Z-240119T1500Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-White-Cumberland-Grundy-Van Buren-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Sparta, Crossville, Altamont, Coalmont,
and Spencer
159 PM CST Wed Jan 17 2024

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations up
  to one-tenth of an inch and snow accumulations less than one
  inch.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions remains treacherous in
  some locations owing to lingering snow cover. The additional ice
  and snow accumulations will exacerbate these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Rain or freezing rain likely between 1pm and 5pm, then rain showers. High near 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.
Thursday Night
Rain or freezing rain likely before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.


    
                        
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark's background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 
                    


    
 

    
