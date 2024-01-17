WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED 1-18-19-2024

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 PM CST Wed Jan 17 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>060-065-066-079-080-181000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0001.240118T1800Z-240119T1500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-White-Cumberland-Grundy-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Sparta, Crossville, Altamont, Coalmont, and Spencer 159 PM CST Wed Jan 17 2024 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch and snow accumulations less than one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions remains treacherous in some locations owing to lingering snow cover. The additional ice and snow accumulations will exacerbate these conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 15. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Rain or freezing rain likely between 1pm and 5pm, then rain showers. High near 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Thursday Night Rain or freezing rain likely before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.