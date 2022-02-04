Winter Weather Advisory Extended

For Local Traffic Click Here

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 736 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022 TNZ006>011-026>034-059-062>066-041700- /O.EXT.KOHX.WW.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-220204T1700Z/ Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Cheatham-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson- Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland- Including the cities of Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, and Crossville 736 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. A dusting of snow is also possible. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle and sleet may cause worsening travel conditions this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ 11

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 622 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 622 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022 ...Slippery and Icy Road Conditions across Middle Tennessee this Morning... With plenty of residual moisture in place and temperatures at or below freezing, many roadways across Middle Tennessee are slippery and icy. Temperatures early this morning range from the mid 20s in the northwest to near 30 degrees along the Cumberland Plateau. We still expect some additional light mixed precipitation to move across the mid state early this morning. This additional precipitation will only act to further impact the hazardous driving conditions across the area. Bridges and overpasses will likely be the most problematic with ice formation likely. Be especially cautious and aware that black ice, or ice you cannot see, is likely and very dangerous even though it is not visible. Temperatures today are not expected to warm above freezing. Therefore, improving conditions due to some drying may not occur until afternoon at the earliest. If you must travel across the mid state area this morning, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. $$ 21