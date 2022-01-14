Winter Storm Watch in Effect for Middle Tennessee Until Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for all of Middle Tennessee until Sunday at 6 PM.

This weekend, a jet stream is bringing snow and ice down to Tennessee, before heading back up north to the midwest.

The National Weather Service predicts that Nashville will receive around 4-5 inches of snow. Viewing the graphic above, to the Northeastern portion of Middle Tennessee can receive up to 6-7 inches of snow.

Remain cautious while driving and plan to do any shopping today, in the case of the roads being icy.

If you have any interesting weather photos, you can send them to [email protected] and I may use your photo during my weather updates!

See our live weather radar here.

Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter. Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.

Find your Close to Home(SM) news, weather, events and more by using our interactive map.

For up to date traffic conditions find your Close To Home live traffic map below: