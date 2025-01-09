Winter Storm Warning in Effect 1-10-11-2025

Today will be the last chance to get out for a bit for many. Know where your emergency weather kits are and get those electronics charged as some will probably lose electric. Anything that thaws over the weekend , especially Sunday will re-freeze overnight so be careful of the roads. Sunday will be the warmest day for the next few as highs reach 40, the rest of the 7 day is 30s and teens, but, no precipitation is expected once this storm passes. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Friday Snow showers, mainly after 7am. High near 36. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 151 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2025 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-092200- /O.UPG.KOHX.WS.A.0001.250110T1200Z-250111T1200Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.WS.W.0001.250110T0900Z-250111T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Coalmont, Franklin, Waynesboro, Dickson, Springfield, Smithville, Erin, Lewisburg, Gallatin, Carthage, Lobelville, Altamont, Tullahoma, Waverly, Dover, Shelbyville, Pulaski, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Clifton, McEwen, Centerville, Murfreesboro, New Johnsonville, Hohenwald, Columbia, Nashville, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Woodbury, Lebanon, Tennessee Ridge, Gordonsville, Clarksville, Manchester, South Carthage, Lawrenceburg, Brentwood, Smyrna, Lafayette, La Vergne, Goodlettsville, McMinnville, and Linden 151 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2025 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads and difficult travel conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and warm clothes in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

