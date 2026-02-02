Winter Storm Forces Partial Closure Of Natchez Trace Parkway In Tennessee

The National Park Service temporarily closed part of Natchez Trace Parkway on Sunday after the winter storm, WSMV reports.

Officials shut down Natchez Trace Parkway between Tennessee Highway 46 in Leipers Fork and Highway 100 in Nashville due to hazardous conditions.

Park officials said snow followed by freezing temperatures created dangerous black ice and brought down trees along the Tennessee stretch of the roadway, prompting the closure.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is a historic 444-mile corridor that runs from Natchez, Mississippi, through Alabama, and into Nashville. The Mississippi and Alabama sections remain open to motorists.

