Winter Storage & Maintenance Checklist for Your RV

Keep Your RV Protected and Road-Ready Through the Off-Season

When cold winds start whirling in, it’s time to tuck your RV in for winter. While winterization might seem like just another chore, skipping it — or doing it halfway — can lead to costly repairs that will delay your camping season when spring rolls around. Frozen pipes mean cracked pipes, and one freeze can cause damage that costs thousands to repair.

At West Power Services, we help RV owners protect their investment with professional winterization and off-season maintenance services. Whether you tackle the job yourself or let our experienced technicians handle it, proper winter preparation ensures a smooth spring start-up.

Why Winter Preparation Matters

Common risks of skipping winter prep include frozen and burst water lines, battery failure, moisture damage leading to mold and mildew, pest infestations, and exterior damage from harsh weather. According to Go RVing, the key element to RV winterization is preventing your water pipes and lines from freezing or bursting in the winter months. If you live in an area where your RV will encounter temperatures near or below freezing for more than 24 hours, you need to winterize your rig.

Not winterizing can lead to extensive damage not covered by most RV insurance policies. A little preparation now prevents big headaches — and big repair bills — later.

1. Drain and Winterize Water Systems

This is the most critical step in RV winterization. Many RVs don’t have much insulation between pipes and the elements, so when temperatures drop, your pipes and tanks are at high risk.

Start by draining everything:

Empty fresh, gray, and black tanks completely

Flush and clean gray and black tanks thoroughly — winter is prime time for bacteria and mold buildup

Open all low-point drains on your RV’s exterior

Drain your water heater tank (this step is easy to overlook but critical)

Bypass and prepare for antifreeze: Install a water heater bypass kit if you don’t have one already. This prevents antifreeze from filling your water heater, saving you money on antifreeze and protecting your heater.

Add RV-specific antifreeze: According to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), it’s important to use RV-specific antifreeze rather than automotive antifreeze when winterizing your RV’s potable water system RV antifreeze is formulated to protect plumbing components without harming the potable water system.

Run antifreeze through all water lines until you see it flowing from every faucet, shower, and outdoor shower. Don’t forget to flush toilets until antifreeze appears and pour antifreeze into all sink and shower drains to protect P-traps from freezing.

2. Inspect and Seal the Exterior

Winter weather can be tough on your RV’s exterior. Temperature fluctuations and harsh conditions can make existing minor cracks and gaps worse.

Check for problems: Inspect carefully for cracks, gaps, or worn seals around windows, doors, roof vents, and all seams. While standing inside, pay close attention to areas that feel colder than others — that might indicate an ingress point needing sealing.

Clean and protect: Wash and wax your entire RV before storage. This protects paint and composite materials from winter grime and UV damage. Yes, it’s tedious, but a good clean and wax job helps protect your RV’s finish until you’re ready to hit the road again.

Consider coverage: Use a UV-protected and mildew-resistant RV cover, or opt for indoor storage if budget allows. If using a tarp or cover, ensure it’s breathable to prevent moisture trapping.

3. Battery Care: The Key to Spring Start-Up

Batteries left in place can freeze and discharge. A battery can lose up to 10 percent of its charge per month while in storage.

Best practices:

Disconnect batteries or use a maintenance/trickle charger

Remove batteries and store in a cool, dry place (not directly on concrete — use a wooden block)

Check voltage monthly and recharge as needed

Don’t forget both house and chassis batteries in motorized RVs

If you checked and recharged batteries throughout storage, they’ll be ready when spring arrives. Otherwise, you’ll face delays getting back on the road.

4. Tire Protection Against Damage

RV tires can lose two or more PSI per month sitting in storage, and prolonged inactivity can cause flat spots and dry rot.

Protect your tires:

Inflate to proper PSI before storage

Use tire covers to prevent dry rot and UV damage

If possible, move the RV periodically to avoid flat spots

Consider placing tires on leveling blocks or rolling them onto cardboard/wood if storing on concrete

Proper tire care during winter prevents expensive replacements and safety issues when you’re ready to travel again.

5. Pest Prevention: Keep Unwanted Guests Out

Rodents looking for warm winter shelter can cause serious damage to wiring, insulation, and interior components.

Seal entry points: Check around plumbing entries, wiring, and ventilation. Crumple aluminum foil or steel wool into open pipes and vents to keep rodents and insects out — just tie a reminder note to your steering wheel to remove these before starting up.

Remove attractions: Take out all food, linens that smell like food, toiletries, and anything else that might attract pests.

Use deterrents: Place mothballs, mouse traps, or rodent deterrents like Fresh Cab in strategic locations throughout your RV.

6. Perform Pre-Storage Maintenance

The off-season is the perfect time to address maintenance that’s easier to skip during camping season.

Fluid and systems checks:

Change oil and top off all fluids to prevent moisture and corrosion

Check brakes, lights, and HVAC systems

Service the generator according to manufacturer recommendations

Inspect and replace air conditioning filters

Clean and prepare interior:

Remove all food from refrigerator and prop door open for ventilation

Clean thoroughly to prevent mold and mildew

Use cordless dehumidifiers to control moisture

At West Power Services, we offer both house and chassis RV repairs, including mobile service. Schedule professional service before storing long-term to ensure everything is in top condition.

7. Bonus: Consider Off-Season Repairs or Upgrades

The off-season is a great time to take care of any repairs or updates you’ve been putting off. Avoid the spring rush when every RV owner is trying to de-winterize and get road-ready at the same time.

Smart off-season projects:

Roof resealing and leak repairs

Slide-out maintenance and seal replacement

Brake system overhauls

Interior upgrades and modifications

Appliance repairs or replacements

West Power Services offers fast, professional RV maintenance without the long lead times that plague dealerships. From oil changes and brake checks to roof resealing and slide-out repairs, our team handles all major RV brands with speed and skill.

When to Call the Professionals

While many RV owners successfully winterize their rigs themselves, there are situations where professional service makes sense:

First-time RV owners: Learning your system with professional guidance

Complex systems: Luxury motorhomes with washing machines, ice makers, or dishwashers requiring special care

Time constraints: When you need it done quickly and correctly

Peace of mind: Professional service often includes additional inspections and testing

Our certified technicians at West Power Services handle the entire winterization process, saving you time, stress, and potential repair costs from mistakes.

A Little Preparation Now Prevents Big Headaches Later

Properly winterizing your RV means fewer headaches, less stress, and a smoother start to camping season when spring arrives. Whether you choose to tackle winterization yourself or trust our professional team, the key is doing it before temperatures consistently drop below freezing.

Don’t let winter damage sideline your spring and summer adventures. If you need help winterizing, maintaining, or scheduling off-season repairs, West Power Services is here to help.

