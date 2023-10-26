Winter Pickleball Coming to First Horizon Park

October 24, 2023 – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club, in partnership with Dinkville and Nashville Sports Leagues, announced today that First Horizon Park will host winter Pickleball leagues and free play in Hit City Hall.

“First Horizon Park has much more to offer than baseball, and we’re thrilled to welcome Nashville’s Pickleball community to the ballpark,” said Adam English, Nashville Sounds GM/COO. “Now, one of the fastest growing and high-energy sports in the country can be played into the winter months in Music City.”

The Grand Opening will take place on Friday, November 10 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. and is open to the public. A beginner’s clinic will take place for the first hour, with free play to follow. The opening night will include food trucks, music, a photo booth. The Band Box will also be open.

Recreation league play begins on Monday, November 13 and will be Mondays – Thursdays from 6:00 – 9:10 p.m. Each team costs $150 and individuals $81. There will be separate leagues for beginner, intermediate and advanced players.

Individual court reservations, hosted by Dinkville, will be open Monday-Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Signups for both league play and free play can be found at www.firsthorizonpark.com/pickleball-at-first-horizon-park. The courts will remain open through February 29, 2024.

Entry for the Grand Opening at First Horizon Park is at the Rep. John Lewis Way gate. Ballpark entry for individual court reservations and league play will be the Nashville Sounds Club and Suite Entrance, located at 19 Junior Gilliam Way next to the box office. Parking is available in the suite holder parking lot off Rep. John Lewis Way, across from the right field gate.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds