Winstead Elementary Principal Named

A familiar face will be leading Winstead Elementary School next year. Assistant Principal Lynn Sawyer will replace Kathy Wells who is retiring at the end of the school year.

“With more than 25 years of experience in the district, Mrs. Sawyer has proven herself as both an educator and an administrator,” said Superintendent Jason Golden, who made the announcement May 25. “She is well-known for her instructional knowledge and ability to build relationships with those around her. I am confident she will accomplish great things at Winstead.”

Sawyer began her career with Williamson County Schools in 1997 as a special education paraprofessional at Oak View Elementary. She served as both a teacher and department chair for student support services at Oak View from 2000 until 2014 when she was named assistant principal at Winstead.

“I am so excited for this amazing opportunity to serve our Winstead community,” said Sawyer. “Winstead has a 20-year history of serving the most wonderful students and families. I am so proud of our staff who always put students first and work tirelessly to help each student succeed. Winstead is a special place, and I am humbled and excited to be the principal.”

Sawyer received her bachelor’s in education from the University of Mississippi and her master’s in educational leadership from Lipscomb University.

She will begin her new role at the school on July 1.

