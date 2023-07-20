Winning Ticket in California Wins $1.08 Billion Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball® jackpot has been won in California! A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a jackpot worth $1.08 billion. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the third largest Powerball jackpot and sixth largest U.S lottery jackpot ever won. The jackpot has a cash value of $558.1 million.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

“Congratulations to our newest Powerball jackpot winner and the California Lottery!” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “For more than 30 years, Powerball has brought people together to dream big and win big, and in doing so, has raised billions of dollars for good causes supported by lotteries. A portion of every Powerball ticket sold during this jackpot run will go toward furthering that legacy of supporting public programs and services in your community.”

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $1.08 billion or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Even though the jackpot was won by a single ticket, participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 4.8 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $85.1 million.

Other top-winning tickets in the Wednesday, July 19 Powerball drawing include 36 tickets (CA-7, CT, FL-4, IL, IN, KY, MA-3, MD-2, MO, NH, NJ-2, NY-5, OH, TX-4, WI, WV) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Three tickets (FL, PA, RI) matched all five white balls and won $2 million prizes by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 195 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 62 tickets that won $100,000 prizes. (Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.)

The Powerball jackpot eluded players for three months, before it was finally hit on Wednesday night in the 39th drawing of the jackpot run. Other Powerball jackpots won this year include a $754.6 million jackpot won in Washington on Jan. 5, 2023; a $162.6 million jackpot won in Virginia on March 4, 2023; and a $252.6 million jackpot won in Ohio on April 19, 2023.

Powerball holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $29 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI