Winners of The REALTOR® Good Works Foundation’s 2022 Student Art Contest Announced

The REALTOR® Good Works Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS® (WCAR), recently held its 2022 Student Art Contest, after a two-year break due to COVID. Williamson County high school students, whether public, private, or homeschooled, were eligible to submit an entry. Categories included charcoal, mixed media, pencil, colored pencil, oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, tempera, and colored ink.

A total of 55 entries, representing seven high schools, were submitted digitally. Judges reviewed and selected the Top Ten finalists. A recently held reception at WCAR honored the Top Ten finalists, displayed their art, and welcomed their families and art teachers. Winners were chosen for first, second, and third place and all the finalists were awarded a monetary prize. The high school art department for each of the finalists will also receive matching donations from the REALTOR® Good Works Foundation.

The winners are:

1st Place—Julia Johnson from Ravenwood High School with a pencil/graphite piece, “Boy and Cat”. Julia and Ravenwood HS will each receive a $1000 prize.

2nd Place—Lily Arnold from Franklin High School with the mixed media piece “My Identity”. Lily and Franklin HS will each receive a $500 prize.

3rd Place—Solomon Duncan from Brentwood High School with an acrylic piece “Shasta”. Solomon and Brentwood HS will each receive a $250 prize.

The remaining seven of the Top Ten finalists, and their respective schools, will each receive a $100 prize. They are identified as:

Claire Parsons, Ravenwood HS, color pencil, “Dad Face.”

Sophie Lee, Ravenwood HS, oil pastel, “Woman of Color.”

Gillian Baisden, BGA, colored pencil & gel pen, “Reflections.”

Rowane Sylvester, Franklin HS, pencil, “Franklin, Dec 22.”

Emily Wilson, Brentwood HS, paper & pencil, “Perspective.”

Grayson Douglas, BGA, Encaustic, “Growing Up.”

Genevieve Dennis, Franklin HS, pencil, “Behind Her Eyes.”

“Both my fellow Trustees and the contest judges were amazed by the amount and diversity of talent all the entries depicted. It was especially rewarding to hear at the awards ceremony that the first-place winner has plans to become an art teacher and that her current high school art teacher was also so excited by the amount of great art supplies she’ll be able to provide students thanks to the contest’s monetary matching award”, commented Leah Fitzpatrick, Chair, REALTOR® Good Works Foundation.