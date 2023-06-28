Winners From the 2023 NHL Awards Held at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE — A total of 13 trophies were presented at the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena, honoring outstanding individual achievement in 2022-23. Below is a list of the winners, with links to individual announcements (including voting results, where applicable).

More information on each award, including lists of all-time winners, can be found on Records.NHL.com.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Calder Memorial Trophy: Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats (WHL)

Frank J. Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Hart Memorial Trophy: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Jack Adams Award: Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins

James Norris Memorial Trophy: Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Ted Lindsay Award: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Vezina Trophy: Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award (U.S.): Jason McCrimmon, Detroit Ice Dreams Youth Hockey Association

(The winner of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be announced June 28 at the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft.)

Source: NHL Public Relations

