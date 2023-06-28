Winners From the 2023 NHL Awards Held at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE — A total of 13 trophies were presented at the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena, honoring outstanding individual achievement in 2022-23. Below is a list of the winners, with links to individual announcements (including voting results, where applicable).
More information on each award, including lists of all-time winners, can be found on Records.NHL.com.
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
Calder Memorial Trophy: Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats (WHL)
Frank J. Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
Hart Memorial Trophy: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Jack Adams Award: Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins
James Norris Memorial Trophy: Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
Ted Lindsay Award: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Vezina Trophy: Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award (U.S.): Jason McCrimmon, Detroit Ice Dreams Youth Hockey Association
(The winner of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be announced June 28 at the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft.)
Source: NHL Public Relations
