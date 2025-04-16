Winners Announced for 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards

The 13th annual We Love Christian Music Awards (www.WeLoveAwards.com) lit up Liberty Hall at The Factory in Franklin, TN, on April 8, 2025, with an unforgettable evening of celebration, worship, and high-energy performances. Honoring the best in Christian music across 22 categories, this year’s ceremony spotlighted industry veterans and emerging talent, showcasing the rich diversity and depth of Christian music.

The evening kicked off with a star-studded red carpet event, covered by national and local media outlets that included Getty Images, CCM Magazine, Christian Television Network, and The Tania Joy Show. NewReleaseToday streamed live from the carpet, interviewing presenters, performers, and a host of attending artists, capturing all the excitement leading into the ceremony.

The two-hour show, hosted by JACI VELASQUEZ, was packed with unforgettable moments. TERRIAN brought the house down with a stunning acoustic performance of “Honestly, We Just Need Jesus”—which later won Song of the Year, marking her first-ever award. “I want to thank my family back home in Memphis,” she shared. “They taught me about Jesus and lived it out before me.”

SEVENTH DAY SLUMBER opened the night with a bang and claimed their first We Love Award for Rock/Alternative Song of the Year. Frontman Joseph shared, “I was a drug addict with no hope… but my praying mom, who’s here tonight, loved me into the arms of Jesus.”

HANNAH KERR, crowned Female Artist of the Year, was shocked by the win. “Being nominated alongside CeCe Winans is an award in itself,” she said after performing her hit nominated single, “Changed.” “All glory to Jesus—I’m a minister first, and artist second.”

See all of the winners below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR AWARDS

The Hook Award (Pop Album): Grace Graber, The Breakthrough

The PopLite Award (Pop/Contemporary Album): Jeremy Camp, Deeper Waters

The Inspo Award (Inspirational Album): Leanna Crawford, Still Waters

The Encounter Award (Worship Album): Josh Baldwin, Made For More

The Chorus Award (Church Worship Album): Influence Music, Day & Night (Live At Influence Church)

The Hype Award (Urban/Rap Album): Hulvey, Cry

The Amp Award (Rock/Alt Album): Skillet, Revolution

Album of the Year: Jordan Feliz, Everything Good

SONG OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Song of the Year: Terrian, “Honestly, We Just Need Jesus”

Contemporary Song: Steven Curtis Chapman, “Do It Again”

Worship Song: Tasha Layton feat. Chris Brown, “Worship Through It”

Pop Song: Colton Dixon, “Up + Up”

Dance/Remix Song: for KING & COUNTRY, “What Are We Waiting For? (Gregatron Remix)”

Rock/Alternative Song: Seventh Day Slumber, “My Novocain”

Rap/Urban Song: Forrest Frank feat. Caleb Gordon, “God Is Good”

Collaboration of the Year: for KING & COUNTRY feat. Lecrae, Stryper, “To Hell With The Devil”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Male Artist: Matthew West

Female Artist: Hannah Kerr

Group: Skillet

New Artist/Group: Seph Schlueter

The Next Big Thing: Cody Towell

Mainstream Impact Award: Anne Wilson

